She Tried It: Kinky Curly Clip-In Extensions

Although my state has cautiously allowed hair salons to re-open as our COVID-19 numbers continue to fall, I still can’t bring myself to sit in a hair salon just yet. As a result, I’ve been trying to style my partially relaxed and part natural tresses to the best of my ability, which has become a bit trickier as my natural roots begin to grow in thicker and thicker. Since my attempt to rock a lace front wig went terribly left, I’ve been wearing braid outs, which have actually served me well. However, with my thirtieth birthday approaching, I thought that it might be cool to jazz up my braid outs a little bit. I decided to do this by ordering kinky curly-textured extensions for women with 4B/4C hair because I thought that they would be easier to blend with my rapidly changing hair texture.

Like most of my impulsive buys, I wound up ordering my clip-ins on Amazon from a vendor called UrBeauty. They arrived within three days. I only ordered one pack of 14-inch clip-ins, which included 10 hairpieces: one eight-inch weft, two six-inch wefts, three four-inch wefts, and four one and a half-inch wefts.

Now, I won’t front, my first install was a bit of a dub. The texture of hair straight out of the pack didn’t match my hair texture all that well. What made things even more complicated was the fact that I tried to install them on a braid out that was several days old. It wasn’t completely terrible, but I knew that if the wind blew the wrong way, I might be a little embarrassed.

For my second install, I took my time. I decided to co-wash my hair as well as the extensions to loosen the texture a bit so that I could blend them more easily. I also used a leave-in conditioner mist on the extensions and brushed them out after they dried. This time around, they looked much better and I had an easier time blending in comparison to the first time. However, blending still required a bit of effort on my part.

Overall, I’m pretty happy with the purchase and I’m happy that I have another styling option. I only paid 42.99 for a single pack; however, you may want to consider buying a second pack if you want to go for a fuller look. The hair washes well and can be blown out if that’s the look that you desire. The best part is that the hair will return to its original texture after it is washed and dried. While there was some shedding, it was minimal. I would recommend these clip-ins if you’re looking to try something new on your natural or transitioning hair. My only advice would be to first try them out on a weekend and not when you’re pressed for time or have somewhere to be as it can take a little time before you’re able to blend properly.