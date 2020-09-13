Mother & Daughter Team Open Black-Owned Shell Gas Stations In South Florida

A mother and daughter have teamed up and brought a Black-owned gas station to South Florida. Lashawn Flowers and Shanita Vickers have opened a Black-owned Shell gas station in Hollywood, Florida, Black Enterprise reported. It may even be the only Black-owned gas station in South Florida.

Flowers, 51, said her daughter Shanita, 35, is the ideal business partner.

“I really value having a family-owned business because family is who you can trust,” Flowers told Black Enterprise. “My daughter, Shanita, is a wonderful mom of two beautiful children and also a phenomenal entrepreneur who is awesome to work with. We work well together because we understand each other.”

They actually bought two gas stations in a “two for one deal” and plan to open another one early next year.

This isn’t their first venture into entrepreneurship. The mother and daughter duo also own a hair and nail salon called Girlz Collectionz and a bar and nightclub called Groove City Bar & Lounge. The businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic so thought of another business venture and decided to become franchise owners. Flowers said it took three weeks to buy the Shell gas station.

“I don’t believe in failing in anything I do,” Lashawn said. “If you don’t work your business, it won’t be a success. You absolutely must put in the hard work.”

The gas station is located at 2501 North University Drive, Hollywood, FL 33034. The second gas station will open in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Other Black women have also made headlines for owning franchises in their city. Alyson Rae Lawson owns her own 7-Eleven store in Arlington, Texas and actually saw her best sales ever when she began selling Black-owned wine brand, Black Girl Magic Wine, which is the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States.