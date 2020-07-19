Black-Owned 7-Eleven Sees Best Sales Thanks To Selling Black-Owned Wine Brand

A Black woman who owns her own 7-Eleven franchise is seeing her best sales yet thanks to stocking up on a Black-owned wine brand. Alyson Rae Lawson, who owns her own 7-Eleven in Arlington, Texas, has been selling Black Girl Magic Wine and it has brought her store much success.

“It started with the Black Girl Magic collection and that sold like crazy,” Lawson told Fox 4 News. “Then once I bought out all of the warehouses in Texas, I said why don’t I get the rest of the McBride’s in stock until I get more Black Girl Magic.”

Since the wine was selling out so quickly, Lawson used social media to let people know when they could expect the popular wine to be back in stock.

“It kind of blew out of the water,” Lawson added. “I think my last order of the entire McBride collection was 80 cases.”

Black Girl Magic is a product of winemakers and sisters Andrea and Robin McBride. It’s the largest African-American-owned wine company in the United States, according to their website.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen an account quite like this before,” Robin McBride said told the news outlet. “They brought in 10 cases of Black Girl Magic and they sold out the first day. The next day, they brought in 30 cases and they sold out that day. Then 70 cases and it’s sold out immediately. She said I can’t even keep these in stock.”

Last week, Lawson posted on her Instagram that she and Robin McBride have been keeping in touch.

“Got a surprise call from Robin McBride today! Such a beautiful spirit! It feels good to appreciate each other and the hard work that we do on both ends!!! Black owned business love!!! This is how it works!!!”

Their Black Girl Magic Wine collection includes a Rose’, Riesling and Red Blend. They also have a collection of canned wine called “She Can” which includes Coastal Berry and Island Berry flavored spritzers as well as Sauvignon Blanc and Rose’. Their McBride Sisters collection includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Sparkling Brut Rose.