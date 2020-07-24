In The Midst Of A Cheating Scandal, I’m Happy To See Supa Cent Promote Loving Herself Enough To Leave

Beauty brand owner and social media maven Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward has lived a life. She worked in restaurant and hospitality before building a name and brand for herself with her hilarious stories and sound advice on social media.

Then, she launched The Crayon Case and changed the game.

In the midst of all this, she managed to leave an abusive relationship with an incarcerated man, get engaged, welcome a baby girl, and overcome a severe neurological health struggle.

And her story is still being written. This time, she just so happens to be enduring a painful chapter.

Recently, the internet uncovered the fact that her fiancé Lou was exchanging sexual messages with an under aged girl, complete with pictures of his genitalia.

The whole thing was exposed through their text messages.

Clearly, all of this was a set up and Lou fell for it, hook, line and sinker.

Supa was made aware of the messages and shared her response on Instagram.

In a post she’s since deleted, she wrote that Lou lost his whole family behind a catfish.

This is not the first time trouble has presented itself in their relationship. The two broke up before and it was rumored that Lou fathered another child—which the both of them denied.

Either way, since the internet has watched these two date, fall in love, get engaged, and have a child people are rooting for them.

And in one of her comments more than a few of her followers encouraged her to make things work with Lou.

One woman argued that Lou should be forgiven because he didn’t actually sleep with the young woman.

Supa aptly responded.

Then in the comment section of her now deleted Instagram post, another woman wrote: “He really loves you!!!”

And she said, “I really love me too. That’s why I’m out “

That, more than anything else, is what I’m taking from this situation and what I wish a lot more women would enact in their own lives.

I know Supa is hurt by this. She said so herself.

But being in a relationship and posting content on social media can’t be worth your happiness and inner peace.

Sadly, women, and particularly Black women, are conditioned to not only endure subpar behavior from our intimate partners, we’re supposed to accept it. But who does that serve? Men don’t face the ultimate punishment for their actions, women continue to suffer and then the next generation grows up believing this how partnerships between men and women are supposed to be. I love to see a Black woman reject the narrative that she should embrace scraps when she deserves a feast.

And I’m so happy to see that with her platform and her followers, it’s a message of self love that Supa is promoting.

The world needs to hear it.