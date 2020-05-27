Beauty Of 5: Rock Your Best Locs With Black-Owned Haircare Brand OOLI

Show your locs some love with the new OOLI line of natural hair care products. Created by entrepreneur Jessica Pritchett, who’s worn locs for nearly two decades, OOLI fills the need for high-quality shampoos, conditioners, and more that are formulated with hair-healthy ingredients specifically for the protection and growth of locs.

A lot of brands think of locs as an afterthought,” Pritchett said in a news release. “The products are heavy and creamy, and don’t address the biggest issues with wearing locs — buildup, thinning and dryness. I set out to create a brand that speaks to the unique challenges those of us with locs face.”

Whether you’ve got baby locs or adult locs, OOLI’s natural ingredients which gently refresh hair while preventing dryness and thinning, keep locs looking their best. Here are the products you need to keep your locs in top shape.

OOLI’s two loc-friendly shampoos let you choose the depth of cleaning your locs need no matter what stage of growth. Cleanse Your Mane Natural Shampoo is free of harsh sulfates and parabens while formulated with soothing aloe vera that delivers pure moisture directly to your hair. Baobab Seed and Willowbark Extract exfoliate your scalp to remove dullness and foster growing hair.

Occasional use of OOLI’s Clarify Your Mane Clarifying Shampoo with anti-microbial and anti-bacterial Tea Tree Oil lifts away unwanted buildup that can make hair look dull. This unique formula includes fermented rice water to encourage hair growth.