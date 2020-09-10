MAFS Miles Was Doing A Lot Scheduling “Sex With My Wife”

The couples are settling into their real lives with one another. But in order to break up the monotony, we watched as they participated in various activities with each other. And in most cases it brought each of them closer together, sometimes in surprising ways. But this episode also unearthed some very tense feelings. Also, the experts, through very pointed questions, got the couple to start thinking and talking about the idea of love and where their spouse may fit into that equation. Let’s dive into all of that.