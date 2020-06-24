Teyana Taylor Just Revealed That Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her 2nd Baby

Teyana Taylor is making plans to have her friend, none other than the iconic Erykah Badu, deliver her child.

Taylor revealed the information during a fun and spirited chat with Nick Cannon on Wednesday morning during his Power 106 radio show.

Earlier this month Taylor and her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert, confirmed they were welcoming a second daughter with the release of Taylor’s music video for “Wake Up,” the second single off her newly released project, The Album.

“You having this one at the crib too? Is that going to be a sight?” Cannon asked, alluding to Taylor’s first unexpected home birth, where she delivered her daughter Junie, 4, on the bathroom floor with Shumpert.

“You know what’s crazy, even though the Junie story is crazy, it kind of put me in a comfort zone where I don’t—I don’t know if i want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” she replied.

“I’ma make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor,” she said jokingly.

Cannon replied telling her she should make herself comfortable this round and have birth in a pool.

“I’m considering home birth and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah.”

“I’m super excited. So I’ma have her just sing her sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ for me to calm my nerves,” Taylor continued.

The two have clearly grown close over the years, with Badu even lending her “Next Lifetime” sample and a vocal feature on the song “Lowkey,” which is track 4 on The Album.

“I have to brag about this because I’m very excited about this,” Taylor said in an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music. “Erykah’s just not giving anybody features. I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her. That’s how scared I was. Even if she would’ve said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn’t going unnoticed.”

Badu first discovered her interest for midwifery in 2001 when she helped a friend deliver her baby. Since that time, the songstress gained her certification and actively practices. Badu famously live-tweeted the birth of her third child Mars in 2009.

In 2019, she told XONecole that she’s delivered 40 babies and has flirted with the idea of opening a midwifery practice.

We just know the birthing room will have all the vibes when Taylor welcomes her second daughter into the world!