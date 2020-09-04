Buy Black Friday: Affordable Art Work From Nawaal Illustrations

With the increased time we’re spending in our homes, we might as well make our spaces a sanctuary of peace and beauty. And you can support a Black business at the same time with these beautiful pieces from Nawaal Illustrations.

Created by 24-year-old freelance artist Sarah Dahir, the brand is centered around “Black women and sisterhood,” according to Fempowerment Box. Her work shows Black women and girls in everyday settings.

Dahir is based in South Africa and all of her work is printed on Giclée prints and printed on Hahnemühle Pearl Archival paper.