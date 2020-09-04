A Bare-Faced Keke Palmer Celebrates Overcoming Severe Acne: “My Skin Used To Have Me Curled Up In The Bed Crying”

If you’ve ever struggled with your skin for an extended period of time, then you understand how much joy it brings when you finally clear it up. Keke Palmer is celebrating because she’s known what it’s like to have severe acne for years, and finally, her skin is glowing. She is so happy, the 27-year-old couldn’t keep it to herself.

She took to Twitter this week to share an au naturel photo of herself, hair in small puffs, glasses on. Her smile was big because her skin was clear, as the star shared that she’d figured out the best regimen to be done with her acne troubles.

“I know y’all about to die at this photo cause of these lashes and these Mickey ears. BUT ITS THE SKIN FOR ME, y’all know what I’ve endured!!” she wrote. “My skin used to have me curled up in the bed crying. Now I really truly understand it, I’m so thankful, no filta Poohs”

Palmer has been open in the past about her skin issues, citing the constant use of makeup in her line of work as an irritant. She revealed a few years ago that as a burgeoning young actress whose self-esteem was impacted by it, it was Tyler Perry who actually helped her begin the journey to clear skin.

“I’ve struggled with this for years and I still do and it’s acne. I’ve battled it and documented it on social media,” she said last year. “I remember it got so — whew chile! [laughs] I remember it got so bad when I was around 13 or 14, I was at the NAACP Awards and just a year before, I did Madea’s Family Reunion with Tyler Perry. We saw him at the awards and you could tell I was pretty insecure about it. It was obvious to see. He actually pulled my mom to the side and said, ‘I’m actually going to pay for you guys to take her to a dermatologist.’ It really made a difference in my life.”

She would try a variety of treatments, including pills, retinoid cream, tea tree oil and a dairy-free, added sugar-free diet. All that has helped her figure out her skin and better take care of it. The end result is the glowing face you see above.

It’s been a long time coming. Hit the flip to see Palmer’s skincare journey, from child star to adult actress and TV host.

ShoWest 2006 – Lionsgate Party

Keke Palmer (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)