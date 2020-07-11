KeKe Palmer Responds To August Alsina’s Hostile Tweets: ‘I Wouldn’t Feel Good Kicking Someone When They Are Down’

KeKe Palmer kindly corrected a fan who was trying to insinuate that she and August Alsina once had a love connection on Twitter this week. She didn’t know that Alsina would also add his two cents and unnecessarily embarrass her.

On July 10, one of her followers tweeted an old black and white picture of Palmer riding in a car with Alsina and asked if it was her. Palmer responded “Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

Her response seemed harmless but Alsina felt the need to also chime in with a quite hostile response about why he and Palmer never dated.

“[You’re] absolutely right,” he said on Twitter. “I was NEVER [your] man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems [you’re] mad [you] got curved, but [your] ‘friends’ [are] the reason [for] that. [They] showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me [that you] sent, [worried] about who I date & BEGGED me to not further disturb [your] mental instability.”

Palmer responded on Instagram and said even though she could drag Alsina and become involved in a nasty internet beef, “her character is too strong” to allow that.

I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time 😜) this is about something so much bigger. I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t fuck up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.

Alsina answered a fan on Twitter and said he felt like Palmer was trying to throw shade his way with her comment.

“I actually f—ed w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f–k to me.”

Alsina has been making headlines since he candidly spoke about his love affair with Jada Pinkett Smith and alleged that her husband, Will Smith, gave him his blessing to have a relationship with his wife. Pinkett-Smith brought herself to the red table on July 10 for her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk with Smith by her side and admitted that she and Alsina were in what she called “an entanglement.”

“It was a relationship,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. Now, in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself and luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process in a much different manner. I would definitely say that we did everything we could to get away from one another, only to realize that wasn’t possible.”