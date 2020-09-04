“Next Chump Try To Steal Anything From Me Will Be Signing His Own Death Certificate:” Donell Jones Accuses The Music Industry Of Trying To “Suppress” Him

It’s been entirely too long since we’ve heard new music from Donell Jones. However, if you ask the Illinois native why things have been so quiet — aside from his previous decision to take a hiatus— he will likely tell you that it is because the music industry has been trying to “suppress” him. In an Instagram post on Friday, the singer and songwriter accused people of stealing from him.

“If I keep all the way 100, the music industry has been tryna hide me for years and they been stealing all my ideas and that’s facts,” he wrote.

The singer then went on to say, there will be consequences for the next person who chooses to steal from him.

“Funny thing…. a lot of these cats been eating off me and I can prove it,” the “Where I Wanna Be” singer said. “R&B ain’t been the same since I been gone. The music industry has not shined its light on me because they know my music touches the soul.. So the best thing you can do is suppress me and try to feed me crumbs while stealing my life’s work! The CREATOR WILL CHANGE ALL THAT CAUSE WE DIFFERENT AND THEY KNOW IT…. #newbeginnings #loveyourself #youwillsee #gameover NEXT CHUMP TRY TO STEAL ANYTHING FROM ME WILL BE SIGNING HIS OWN DEATH CERTIFICATE.,THAT GO FOR ANYBODY…”

Most recently, Jones made headlines after a fan suggested that he participate in Verzuz battle.

“They don’t wanna see me,” he responded.

Would you be interested in witnessing a Verzuz battle between Donell Jones and another R&B singer? If so, who?