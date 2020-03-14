Willow Smith Spent 24 Hours In A Box To Raise Awareness About Anxiety

Willow Smith garnered a lot of attention this week after doing another big chop. While she looked amazing, where and why she did it was more meaningful. The 19-year-old was doing more than just chopping off her locs. She and her boyfriend/bandmember Tyler Cole participated in a exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary and created an experience that raised awareness about mental health, mainly anxiety.

Smith and Cole spent 24 hours in a glass box and emulated the eight stages of anxiety– sadness, paranoia, rage, numbness, euphoria, compassion, euphoria and strong interest– through performance art. It was described as “a personification of the emotional spectrum within the human mind through performance art” on Twitch, which is where the exhibit was live-streamed. The performance art experience was also connected to the release of her fourth LP, The Anxiety.

“Special S/O to all the beautiful folks who came out to experience our performance art at The GEFFEN Contemporary @moca ❤️ it was truly a magical experience for me,” the Red Table Talk host said about the exhibit on Instagram. “I hope the vibrations from these songs soothes your heart like your love and support soothes mine.”

While Smith had a “magical” time, Cole was still processing the experience.

“I’m going to need some time to process that experience before I really say anything but I will say thank you so much to everyone who came out to MOCA and watched the live stream,” Cole wrote on IG. “I am truly overwhelmed. There is a lot going on in the world and I think THE ANXIETY reflects how a lot of us feel right now. So hopefully this music and the art we are creating can help you in any way even if it’s just a quick distraction from all of this chaos. @theanxiety debut album out now.”