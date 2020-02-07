Niecy Nash Went From Thinking You Are Nothing Without A Man To Choosing Herself Two Divorces Later: “I Have Never Been Better”

Actress Niecy Nash delivered quite the riveting speech on Thursday during the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon presented by Ford. The 49-year-old, who will turn 50 later this month, received the Vanguard award from her friend and director Ava DuVernay. When she went on stage to accept it, after comically admitting that her belt was broken, her shoe was acting up and her dress might fall apart, she opened up about twice going through divorce. The star also shared a riveting story about doing the work to break the curse that was the women in her family believing they couldn’t be validated without a man in their lives.

After a play on Iyanla Vanzant’s famous opening for Fix My Life, Nash said while she can’t fix anyone else’s, she wanted to enlighten those in the room to feel free to think differently in order to “live your best damn life.”

“There was a huge myth that I inherited from the women in my family, specifically, which is, you are nothing without a man,” she said. “Get one, keep one, no matter what. Blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy, get one baby girl because they will validate you! This long line of women that I come from had never been taught what choosing themselves looks like. Heavy is the head who wears the crown of change. I was chosen to disrupt a pattern in my family. I was chosen to break the generational curses.”

In order to leave that family curse in the past, she said she had to focus on figuring out who she was without a man and putting her happiness first.

“After my second divorce, I was talking to Ms. Oprah Winfrey who asked me, ‘Who are you without a man, dear? Who are you?’ I said, ‘Girl, I don’t know!'” she said. “And Iyanla called and Iyanla said, ‘Beloved, this is where your work begins.’ I said ‘What?!’ Then Ava [DuVernay] followed up and said, ‘I’m here for you, friend. Whatever you need.’ Side note, God loves me because the women I call my village, what?! I love those women. And as Ava told you, my first marriage was to a pastor. And with that divorce, I lost my husband, my pastor, and my church, just like that. My second divorce was made public by somebody other than me. Somebody dropped dime. It’s okay. And when I got divorced for the second time, not only had I written a book about love at that time, we were #couplegoals all over social media. And when I owned that we were much better friends than life partners, my family was quick to say, ‘But y’all look so good together!’ ‘Well if the man ain’t beating you, what you leaving for?’ The one that made me laugh the most, I guess it was an ode to him being attractive, was ‘Well, you’ve never had to put a sack on his head to sleep with him!’ Ookay. I replied, ‘But what about my happiness?’ The untethering from my family’s expectations and my marriage ending caused me so much pain and I’m not sure why it’s our instinct to run from pain instead of realizing it’s a barometer for all the bullsh-t we allow, participate in, condone and create sometimes. I was thinking that maybe if we didn’t see pain as a punishment, we could welcome it with open arms. We could sit with it, and take copious notes. For me, pain is putting all things in necessary order. It will ultimately stretch you, it will grow you, and it will make you better.”

She remarked that sitting in her pain, and doing so with her children in full view, was the best decision she could make for herself, and for them.

“I am so full of gratitude not because I look good or people put on my page, ‘You snatched!’ and all this and that, but I am the most grateful because I know myself better and more fully than I ever have before,” she said. “I shared the details of my journey. I was a human being transitioning into becoming a human becoming; becoming the thing that the women in my family had yet to become. I let my daughters watch me walk through the whole thing because for them, I want them to get up every single day and choose themselves [cries]. I realized that I did that thing when my daughters said to me, ‘I am so proud of you and I want to be just like you when I grow up.’ The generational curse is broken.”

“You will always be the thing, whether you have a man or not, whether you have one chasing you, it does not matter,” Nash added. “You are the thing. You get up every single day and you choose yourself, and you teach your children how to do the same. I have never been better in my entire life, and I don’t belong to nobody but myself.”

Nash was married to preacher Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. She then married Jay Tucker, whom she announced she was divorcing in 2019. She has three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia, from her first marriage.