Someone Suggested That A Single Monica Is Posting Racy Pics On The ‘Gram For C-Murder, And She Said This In Response

Is Monica looking to rekindle things with her ex, rapper C-Murder, if she’s able to help him get out of prison soon? Based on what she’s been saying to her Instagram followers, that could be the case.

The 39-year-old singer shared a photo earlier this week where she stripped down to her underwear and showed more skin than fans are used to seeing from her. She noted that she was following a wellness plan and feeling herself. In her most recent snap, she sported a bodysuit with matching pants hanging low, giving her followers a peek at her backside. In the comments for that photo, a fan said, “Oh since c-murder on his way home you wanna show out #gotcha,” and the “Should’ve Known Better” singer replied, “period,” followed by laughing emojis.

She did recently tell folks “You don’t have to read between lines & sh*t with me!!”

As reported earlier this week, Monica announced that she was going to do whatever she could to help C-Murder, born Corey Miller, get out of prison. The rapper and brother of Master P has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas back in 2002. However, his conviction has been in question due to witnesses recanting testimony, Black jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty by white jurors, and “DNA not matching,” the latter according to Monica. She stated in an Instagram Story earlier this month that she was going to be “on some other sh-t” in order to get him out. Since then, she’s posted photos wearing TRU merchandise created by C-Murder’s eldest daughter. TRU is a supergroup that presently consists of C-Murder, Master P and their brother, Silkk the Shocker. When someone commented on one of those photos with “#ThugLuv,” she responded, “4L,” which means “for life.” She’s also shared a slideshow of images of the pair, and when someone commented claiming that she needed to get a divorce because she and C-Murder “make such a beautiful couple,” she responded by saying, “I been divorced almost a year !”