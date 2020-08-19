Monica Gave Up Her Favorite Lemon Pepper Wings And Now Her Body Looks Like This

Monica Denise Arnold is in a really good place.

That’s the impression she gave as she stripped down to her underwear and posed for a photo shoot shared to her Instagram. The 39-year-old mother of three confidently showcased a lean look and opened up to fans about all the work she’s been doing both personally and professionally over the last few months.

“Single for a year aka Lonely at times yet peaceful & in tune with my true self,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Been strict on My Wellness Plan aka Hungry for Months I miss buffalo wings with lemon pepper sprinkles. Dedicated to my Children aka Loves of my life. Album almost Done aka 3 songs from finished. My Kids are my motivation PERIOD.”

The “Don’t Take It Personal” singer hasn’t really been one to flaunt much skin, but she’s become much more comfortable in it since ending her marriage to former NBA star Shannon Brown. The pair, who were married eight years, officially called it quits in 2019. She has since bared her soul and her body on her Instagram, tastefully, including in a series of photos back in November where the star was completely nude and celebrating “New Beginnings.”

She was previously a little bit self-conscious, saying she was at her highest weight ever in 2018, and that her ex helped her to feel good about it.

“My first time ever in life weighing 140 pounds.. None of my clothes fit,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “So I FaceTimed my husband to tell him I GOT to get in the gym ASAP… Before I got out a word he said ‘Damn you look good in your bathing suit’ and I was back to Miss Thang LOL… When they love you they lift you ……. Thank you Baby…”

But with her kids as her motivation, it seems she wants to be at her best, including being her healthiest self.

The star has always stayed covered up and carried herself in a somewhat traditional way in public, so it’s definitely interesting to see her trying something different and feeling good about it. We’re here for it. New Monica! *in a Missy voice*