Victor Cruz Says He And Former Fiancée Elaina Watley Made Each Other’s Lives Difficult After Split: “Both Of Us Resented Each Other”

Since late 2017, former NFL star Victor Cruz and actress Karrueche Tran have been an item. But before entering that high-profile relationship, Cruz was in a long-term relationship with partner Elaina Watley.

In a new interview with Justin Sylvester on E!’s Just the Sip, Cruz admits that anger that came with the end of their relationship made it hard for he and Watley to co-parent their daughter, Kennedy, in a positive manner.

“Because both of us resented each other in the beginning and just went through that phase of like, ‘Don’t talk to me. Don’t pick up your daughter. I’ll call you,’ or just creating these weird barriers…just little things like that to make each other’s lives difficult,” he said. “But I think now as we’ve matured and it’s been a few years, we’ve both reached a level of maturity where now it’s at its best.”

And by “at its best,” he means the former couple are able to focus on the bigger picture.

“Now we just have conversations about our child,” he added. “We put our egos aside and just we’re able to have normal dialogue in reference to Kennedy and in reference to her well-being and what she wants to do.”

The two reportedly started dating in 2008, and they welcomed their daughter in 2012. The pair entered into an engagement in 2014. A year later, Watley made headlines for reaching out to women Cruz was allegedly cheating with, putting them in a group chat to make clear that she was the HBIC.

“Hello ladies, this is elaina Victor cruz’s fiancée,” the text read. “You all know about me and I seem to be the topic of conversations with vic. I’m sure he’s told you many of things about us and how we don’t exist but given the fact that you all meet him in hotel rooms only, we all know that’s a lie, just as he tells me you all are wh-res and mean nothing to him.”

“I figured since you all know about me, then I should introduce each one of you to each other so we can all know who we have all been f–king for the past several months,” she added. “So ladies meet one another and feel free to exchange notes.”

Despite that public drama, the end of that relationship was a surprise to many. It wasn’t publicly announced before Cruz was spotted out with Tran. However, Bossip reported at the time that in 2016, both parties left their shared residence.

Cruz and Tran have been going strong since. In the same new interview, he told Sylvester that he’s lucky to have her.

“She’s nice. She knows how to cook. She’s humble. She’s family-oriented,” he said. “She understands me.”

