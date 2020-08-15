‘Clueless’ Reboot Based On Stacey Dash’s Character Will Be Aired On Peacock

The reboot of Clueless has found a network to call home. It’s been reported that the series based on the 1995 teen flick will be airing on the streaming service Peacock. Peacock is a streaming service from NBC Universal that is free. There’s also a Peacock Preminum option for $4.99 a month. On it’s website it is described as having “hundreds of movies, thousands of episodes, binge-worthy TV shows, sports, news and pop culture.”

According to Deadline, the series will be based on the character Dionne, Cher Horowitz’s right-hand woman played by Stacey Dash. The series will follow Dionne as she takes on now being the most popular girl at Bronson Alcott High School as she searches for Cher who mysteriously disappeared.

The Clueless reboot is described as:

A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?

The reboot has been being developed since October 2019 with CBS TV Studios and writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. The original film starred Dash, Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd.

Though the series now has a home, there is no word on who the cast members will be or if Dash will be involved in the show’s re-launch. This isn’t the first time Clueless has been turned into a sitcom. In 1996, a Clueless show aired lasted for three seasons but on two networks. The first season aired on ABC and then switched over to UPN for the last two seasons.