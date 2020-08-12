Tiny Defends Daughter Zonnique’s Pregnancy, Doubles Down On Marriage Comments: “She’s Not Fast”

Tiny continues to defend her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, against critics who have taken issue with the fact that she is pregnant out of wedlock and with no interest in marrying her boyfriend, BandhuntaIzzy anytime soon.

“Zonnique is a very well-rounded woman,” Tiny shared in an interview with Page Six. “She’s not ‘fast.’ She‘s not doing nothing no different than most women or her peers out there.”

Echoing her previous defense of 24-year-old Zonnique, Tiny reiterated that she was not married to Zonnique’s father when she gave birth and her daughter turned out just fine.

“I was not married and I turned out fine. I did not struggle — I was out there getting my money. I mean, I had a baby father but t we weren’t married and I lived a great life. Zonnique lived a great life; she did not want for anything,” went on. “And just because you get married doesn’t mean that you’re going to stay married. A lot of times that is just and hard on a kid — when their parents split — so either way, some of the outcomes turn out to be the same.”

Recently, Zonnique faced some criticism after sharing that she is not interested in getting married right now, adding that she believes marriage is a greater commitment than having a child. Married or not, Tiny is happy that her daughter has found love with Izzy.

“I’m actually not—my mom is always like, you need to stop saying that—but I feel like, at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now,” she told Hollywood Life. “I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I don’t know. I hate to say that it’s an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now that’s not really what I would like to do.”

“Women outnumber men in Atlanta. So I am happy that my daughter found someone to love and have a baby with,” she said.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star confirmed her pregnancy last week after weeks of speculation. She is five months along and expecting a baby girl.