After Announcing Her Pregnancy, Zonnique Said She’s Not Ready To Be Married…And People Had A Lot To Say

Last week, we reported that after some weeks of playing a guessing game, Zonnique Pullins is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy.

And while sharing a child likely means these two will be in one another’s lives forever, in one way or another, Pullins shared that she still sees marriage as an even bigger commitment and it’s not one she’s willing to make.

Recently, during an interview with Hollywood Life, the 24-year-old singer said, she’s not ready.

“I’m actually not—my mom is always like, you need to stop saying that—but I feel like, at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now. I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment. I don’t know. I hate to say that it’s an even bigger commitment than a baby to me, but getting married just seems like so much. Right now that’s not really what I would like to do.”

Sadly, stating the choice she’d like to make for her own life caused people to make all types of judgmental statements.

As we reported earlier, her boyfriend Izzy is the father of two children from previous relationships.

Still, there were some who pointed out the hypocrisy in the response to Zonnique’s pregnancy than to white celebrities who got pregnant without being married first.

One person took their comments about Zonnique’s marital status to social media, where her mother Tiny just so happened to see it.

And things didn’t end well for that person.

“Girl get tf off my page wit that sh*t. She gone be good if she don’t have a husband! I didn’t have one when I had her & we did damn good & we great now!”

Bottom line: Worry about yourself.