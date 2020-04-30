Beauty Of 5: Master The Art Of Moisture Retention And Length Retention With Arcani Coil Care’s Hydration Package

Nailing the perfect hair care routine isn’t easy — especially when you’re busy and don’t have time to constantly test out all of the different products on the market. To combat this problem, Arcani Coil Care, previously Crown Me Coil Care, offers bundled products designed to meet various hair care needs, whether you’re shopping for yourself, your little ones, you and your man, or the entire family.

Hoskins brought her entrepreneurial dreams to fruition in 2017 after struggling with multiple bouts of hair loss. Three years later, Hoskins, who is also a cosmetologist, proudly flaunts a head full of thick, healthy hair and wants to help other Black women do the same by way of her handmade products. And there’s one bundle in particular that founder Jerricha Hoskins considers her go-to.

“The Hydration Package is step-by-step what I tell my clients to do at home when I can’t style their hair. It’s everything that I use on a client. Sometimes my clients will go a couple of months without seeing me and come back with hella split ends. The Hydration Package helps with the prevention of split ends, growth retention, and moisture retention and keeping the scalp healthy.”

Here’s a closer look at the standout products in the bundle.

Cleanse & Condition

It’s hard to have healthy hair without a clean scalp. Over time, product build-up can prevent moisture from penetrating the hair shaft, causing dry and brittle hair. For this reason, the first product included in the Hydration Package is the Royal Roots Shampoo, which is a sulfate-free cleansing agent derived from all-natural ingredients.

To follow up, the package offers the Royal Roots Conditioner, enriched with shea butter and natural oils designed to add moisture back into stands after a wash. For optimum results, Hoskins recommends rinsing the conditioner out with cold water as it helps to seal the oils into strands.