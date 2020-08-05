Fabolous Says “It Was Wrong” For Record Labels To Insist That Rappers Hide Their Relationships And Families

When we first met Emily B on “Love & Hip Hop” almost ten years ago, she was clearly distraught over the fact that her relationship with Fabolous was a secret. At the time of the premiere, the couple had been together for eight years, but he was still telling the public that she was only his stylist.

“All of these years, I go to the awards. I dress him and then I watch him and I let him be who he is,” Emily told Chrissy and Olivia in the pilot episode. “He don’t tell nobody I have a family and all of that stuff. That’s not a part of his image.”

It was always apparent that this arrangement bothered Emily. She was moved to tears while discussing it several times during her tenure on the VH1 series, which changed the way that many of us view Fabolous to this day. Interestingly, during an appearance on T.I.’s podcast, “ExpediTIously with Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris,” Fabolous appeared to offer a rationale for his decision to keep Em hidden in the shadows for so long. Apparently, the episode is not recent. It’s actually from February; however, the video component was just uploaded to Youtube on Tuesday, which apparently re-sparked interest in the conversation. According to the Brooklyn rapper, when he entered the entertainment industry he, as well as other artists, were encouraged to hide their relationship status.

“When I first came in, family life wasn’t at the forefront of your career or who you were as an artist,” said Fab. “You was even supposed to be projected as a single man for the public.”

Clearly able to relate, T.I. went on to add that Atlantic Records wanted him to hide the fact that he had a family.

“I remember when Atlantic didn’t really want people to know that like, I had a girl,” said T.I.

“I really didn’t know DMX was married or Ja Rule was married,” Fab went on. “You never knew that sh-t until this era. They been married for ten years or had they girl from high school but that wasn’t the thing then. But I also feel that was wrong. Those key figures, if we would have seen them having families, we would have known it was cool.”

Obviously, none of this excuses all of the pain that was inflicted on Em within that relationship. Fabolous and Emily are still together. They are currently expecting their third child together.

You can check out his full interview below