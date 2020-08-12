The Benefits Of A Relationship Hiatus

Oftentimes, when a couple decides to take a break, people see their decision as the beginning of the end. However, a relationship hiatus can actually be a good thing. In many instances, couples reunite with a newfound appreciation for one another and find that their relationship is much stronger than it was before the break. Here’s why:

It can give you a new perspective

Sometimes what we think we want isn’t actually what we want at all. You may think that you need a new partner but in reality, your significant other checks most of your boxes, and you just desire for them to invest more time and energy into the relationship. The beauty of taking a relationship hiatus is that it gives you the time and space that you need to view your relationship from an outsider’s perspective without making the permanent decision to end things forever.