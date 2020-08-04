Thoughts You Might Be Ashamed Of That Are Actually Quite Common, According To A Psychiatrist

For all of it’s drawbacks, one thing social media has shown us is just knowing that some of our fears, insecurities, concerns, worries, and neurotic thoughts are pretty common has a way of helping us relax a little. Unfortunately, when it comes to some of our deepest anxieties or even mental health issues, we often don’t share those thoughts and experiences because we’re ashamed and assume no one else feels the same way. The good news is that’s simply not true.

I recently spoke with Dr. Margaret Seide, MS, MD, a New York-based psychiatrist who specializes in treating depression and anxiety disorders, about what thoughts and fears she often comes across in her patients. Perhaps hearing it straight from an expert’s mouth will assure you as to just how common your feelings are and encourage you to share them with friends and loved ones when they creep up.

“Shame is very subjective”

Dr. Seide wanted to drive home the idea that what is “shameful” is very different across different cultures, different age groups, different genders, and even those from various backgrounds. In some countries, not being married before the age of 17 is “shameful!” Whereas in the United States, being married before that age is…well, illegal. So the concept of shame is a very complicated one, to say the least.