“It Was For The Best”: Simone Biles Confirms Split With Boyfriend Stacey Irving Jr.

Simone Biles is the latest cover girl for Vogue Magazine, and the athlete, who is undoubtedly the world’s greatest gymnast, uncovers different layers of herself that she’s never openly discussed before.

One of the revelations she shared was that that her and her boyfriend, Stacey Earvin Jr., split in March after three years together.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” the four-time gold medalist said. “But it was for the best.”

Biles, 23, and Earvin, 26, were definitely very intertwined in their romance. But fans began to speculate that there was trouble in paradise after her birthday came and went in March with no public acknowledgement from Earvin. Things became more mysterious after fans noticed she unfollowed Earvin on Instagram.

Over the past few years Biles has shown uncompromising strength as she was one of the most formidable voices in the movement to expose the sexual exploits of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor after pleading guilty to child pornography.

She said she did not realize how the abuse affected her until much later.

“I felt like I knew, I just didn’t want to admit it to myself, that it had happened. Because I felt like, not that you’re supposed to be perfect, but I just felt like that’s what America wanted me to be—was perfect. Because every time an American wins the Olympics, you’re like America’s sweetheart. So it’s like, How could this happen to America’s sweetheart? That’s how I felt—like I was letting other people down by this.”

But as Biles pushes forward to prepare for the Olympic games which were postponed to 2021, she acknowledges that she’s overcome so much even in the midst of being at the top of her career. Whether it be body or hair politics, the gymnast continues to move forward, leaning on her family and close inner circle while awaiting where her path will take her next.