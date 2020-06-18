Raven Symone Is A Married Woman [Pics]

Congratulations are in order for Raven Symone. The actress announced, just minutes ago, on her Instagram page, that she tied the knot recently.

Symone revealed the news in stages.

First, she shared an image of wine glass, denoting a celebratory occasion. She captioned the photo:

“So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

Then, she shared another picture of herself and her bride with the caption.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!!”

Her bride, Miranda Maday, also posted a video of the couple kissing in black and white jumpsuits on their wedding day.

Maday also posted a couple of images from the day in her Instagram stories. You can check them out on her page before they expire…in about an hour or so. Or you can catch the images, captured by The Neighborhood Talk, below.

Lastly, Raven thanked for friends and loved ones for understanding why the occasion was an intimate (read small) affair at this time.