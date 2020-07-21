Tommie Lee’s Pregnant Daughter Says Her Mother Tried To Trick Her Into Having An Abortion

Months ago, we reported that “Love and Hip Hop” star Tommie Lee would be a grandmother, as her sixteen-year-old daughter Samaria shared that she was expecting her first child.

When Samaria shared the news of her pregnancy she offered encourage to other teenagers who may expecting a child at a young age and are facing judgement from the people around them.

“I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think. I am beyond grateful and happy for the people who stuck around to let me know they got me cause only god know it take a village to raise one child ! My life is only going up from here i just have one extra life coming with me and I’m beyond happy for it. And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with child let me be your inspiration! It’s okay you will do just fine.”

Tommie had yet to publicly acknowledge her daughter’s pregnancy, so we weren’t sure how she felt about it.

But judging from Samaria’s recent activity on Instagram, the naysayers included her own mother, who Samaria claims tried to trick her into having an abortion, despite being 7 months pregnant.

In a series of Instagram stories, Samaria wrote:

“Y’all I was just told how my mother and aunt teamed up to try to trick me into having an abortion [crying laughing emoji] same aunt that had her first child at 17!! And mother at 18.

I was told by my mother and aunt herself that she had an abortion at 7 months pregnant and that I should get one because It was for the best! [crying laughing emoji]

…

Samaria went on to say that Tommie had been there for other members of the family who had children when they were pregnant as teenagers but didn’t show her the same support. In fact, she said that Tommie, who she sarcastically called mother of the year, hadn’t communicated with her throughout her entire pregnancy—not even to wish her a happy birthday.

This is terribly sad. I understand the parental concern for a child having a baby. But clearly Samaria made her choice…seven months ago. And it’s extremely inappropriate for them to attempt to assert their will for Samaria’s life on her when she has chosen to bring this child into the world. Not to mention the stress this type of dysfunction may cause her and thereby her unborn child.