Tommie Lee To Become A Grandmother, 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Pregnant

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tommie Lee is going to be a grandmother at 35-years-old.

Her 16-year-old daughter Samaria, Tommie’s oldest daughter, recently announced that she’s expecting.

In the caption for the Instagram post, Samaria wrote about shirking off the judgment of the public to share the good news. She also encouraged other young women who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think. I am beyond grateful and happy for the people who stuck around to let me know they got me cause only god know it take a village to raise one child ! My life is only going up from here i just have one extra life coming with me and I’m beyond happy for it. And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with child let me be your inspiration! It’s okay you will do just fine.”

This is not the first time one of Tommie’s children has been in the news.

Her youngest daughter, 11-year-old Havalli, was the subject of much discussion and debate after Tommie was arrested for shoving her daughter’s head into a locker at her middle school.

Tommie was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. She faced up to 54-years in prison.

Lee managed to avoid jail time in the case. She pled guilty to one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of disrupting public school, family violence and three counts of simple battery.

As a result, she was sentenced to ten years, with two years to be served in prison and the remaining eight to be served on probation.

But the two years were waived on the condition that she complete a residential recovery program and attend treatment with a psychiatrist or psychologist for one year.

Tommie has yet to speak publicly about her daughter’s pregnancy.