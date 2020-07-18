August Alsina Says He ‘Absolutely’ Still Loves Jada Pinkett-Smith

August Alsina had no issue answering more questions about his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith during his visit to Lil’ Wayne’s Young Money Radio show on Beats 1. The “Rounds” singer said despite the way they ended things, he will always love her.

“Absolutely,” Alsina said when asked if he still loves the Girls Trip star. “I feel like when you experience a certain type of experience on this planet and you experience a certain type of love, I will always have love for her as a person. The experience really did help to transform me.”

The New Orleans native told Angela Yee last month that Pinkett-Smith’s husband Will Smith “gave him his blessing” to be with his wife, something that Smith denied when on the Red Table Talk. Alsina reiterated that he and Smith did have a conversation about his relationship with his wife. He also denied being upset that the couple reconciled.

“As two men, we had a conversation and that’s what it was,” he said. “Everything I spoke on in my initial interview … is my truth. Because of the narrative that was painted, [people think] I’m speaking on this because I’m salty they ended up getting back together.”

When Pinkett-Smith brought herself to the Red Table, she said she was only one that can give permission for her to have a relationship, not Will.

“One of the things I want to clear up that was kind of swirling in the press was you giving permission, which the only person who can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” she said. “But what August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not.”

After Alsina came forward, he was accused of discussing his affair with Pinkett-Smith to promote his newly released album, Product III: stateofEMERGEncy. The 27-year-old said he wouldn’t do such a thing for attention.

“What’s perplexing to me, I never think it’s anybody’s business to know my personal business …. but when my personal business starts to affect my livelihood—I lost partnerships because it looked like I was pressing on someone’s wife.”

Listen to the full interview on Apple Music.