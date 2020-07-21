5 Tell-Tale Signs A Person Has Low Emotional Intelligence

What is emotional intelligence?

According to Psychology Today, emotional intelligence is defined as “the ability to identify and manage one’s own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. Emotional intelligence is generally said to include at least three skills: emotional awareness, or the ability to identify and name one’s own emotions; the ability to harness those emotions and apply them to tasks like thinking and problem solving; and the ability to manage emotions, which includes both regulating one’s own emotions when necessary and helping others to do the same.”

A person with minimal emotional intelligence can be difficult to maintain a relationship with, especially if you’ve already done the work, as Iyanla would say. Here are five tell-tale signs a person has low emotional intelligence and how to deal with them.