The Pros And Cons Of Giving Your Only Child A Sibling

The decision to expand your family is not an easy one. Parents of one child often feel guilty about not giving their child a sibling. At the same time, having another child is a major life decision that should not be taken lightly. If you’re unsure of whether or not you want to have another kid, here are some pros and cons to help assist you in making your decision.

Pro: Someone to lean one when you’re gone

While we hate to think about our mortality, it’s hard for parents to not consider what will happen to our children when we are no longer here. Losing a parent is never easy, but having a sibling to lean on can make the grief more bearable. It can help them to feel less alone in the world and they can take solace in the fact that there is someone else who feels the same exact pain that they do.