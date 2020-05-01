How To Deal When You Want Another Child But Your Partner Doesn’t

Some people want a house full of children. Others only want one or two. Some never wrote children into their plans at all. We all have some kind of vision for our families. And sometimes the vision that you have doesn’t always align with your partner’s. It can be frustrating and overwhelming when you and your spouse disagree about expanding your family because it’s a decision that will alter your lives forever.

“This is something that’s ultimately a yes or no answer, and it can feel in a marriage, like there is someone who wins this battle and loses this battle,” clinical psychologist Jocelyn Charnas told She Knows. “By virtue of that, it can be very emotional and painful.”

Even though it can feel like the sky is falling when you find yourself in this position, differing opinions about adding to your family isn’t an uncommon issue. Here are some ways to navigate this problem with your partner in a constructive way:

Get their perspective

Find out how your partner believes another child will alter your family dynamic. What aspirations do they have for the future? How might a new baby throw a wrench in those plans?