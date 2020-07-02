Charmaine Walker’s Dad Is Still Upset About That Baby Water Challenge Video: “I Don’t Know If He Blocked Me

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker may be on the outs with her father after she posted a video of herself pouring water on her newborn daughter. As previously reported, the video was inspired by a Tik Tok challenge, but there was nothing funny about it.

“My dad ends up finding out about it and we haven’t talked since,” the new mom told Bossip. “Dad is pissed, I’m trying to figure out how do I call my dad and what do I say. I haven’t talked to him,I don’t know if he blocked me. I tried to text him the next day and it came up green.”

Of course, Charmaine’s dad isn’t the only one who took issue with the video. The reality star faced plenty of backlash behind the disturbing footage. Although she initially defended her decision to incorporate her baby in the water challenge, she now admits that she had a lapse in judgment.

“TikTok’s the devil,” she said. “I definitely was not waterboarding my baby but what I understand about this whole thing is perception and that is just where I completely failed in this. I literally did this TikTok with Nola thinking it was gonna be funny. I was kinda like playing a joke on her but yeah, she’s too young to know it’s a joke. I get it. I don’t know why I didn’t see what was coming. Looking back it’s common sense.”

While she admits she was wrong, she also explained that things appear a lot worse in the video than they actually were.

“The TikTok, I totally thought it would be a funny thing to do, it totally wasn’t funny,” she continued. “I splashed water around but the water hit the side of her face and chest, the water never went anywhere in her nose or in her mouth. She did have a reaction but that’s the same reaction she has when I wipe her with a cold wet wipe. Those are the reactions that babies give.”

Charmaine assures everyone that she is a good mom and that baby Nola is just fine.

“I didn’t mean to do what everyone thought I did, I promise guys I am a good mom. I love my daughter so much, I got lots of hate mail, emails,” she continued. “I think it’s just the risk that you could’ve hurt the baby even though I didn’t hurt the baby.”

We don’t doubt that Charmaine is a good mother to her child. We all suffer from temporary lapses in judgment and this journey is definitely a learning process.