Quad Webb Confirms She’s A New Mom After Adopting A Baby Girl

Quad Webb had the internet entertained last week after she let it be known that she was looking for “Mr. Right” in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

But it seems that she is moving full steam ahead with envisioning what family looks like, revealing that she recently adopted a baby. The new mom and entrepreneur announced the news during an Instagram Live with Deluxe Magazine.

Webb, who divorced her ex-husband Gregory Lunceford last year, explained that she is looking forward to finding a home to welcome her expanding family.

“I’m in the process of looking for a home. Of course, everyone knows this is a home that I moved to in my transition or whatnot,” she said. “But I’m truly looking for the home that I think myself and my family will be very comfortable in.”

“We have a new baby that’s on the way, and so we’re very happy about her. She’s in the hospital right now, and she is eight pounds, so we’re very excited about her,” Quad said. “And my mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her.”

“[She’s a] super beautiful baby girl. Super beautiful. I just want to be able to give her the best life possible. I am responsible for that, and she’s going to get that,” she continued.

In a separate interview, Webb told the Daily Dish that the baby, named Ariana was born on April 8, but they will affectionately call her “Ari.” Quad said she was also preparing to meet the little one for the first time in Memphis.

“It is exciting news, and there are so many moving pieces. My mom and I are extremely happy to welcome baby Ari to her new village,” she said. “She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life.”