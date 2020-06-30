Celebs Buy Out Black-Owned Atlanta Eatery Slutty Vegan After Racists Flood Business Pages With Negative Reviews

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole is continuing her long-standing philanthropy efforts to uplift those in need after a slew of internet trolls tried to overtake her yelp and google review pages with bad reviews.

Celebs including La La Anthony, Chris Paul, Ludacris and Gabrielle Union banded together with Cole to offer the community free food on June 30 as a thank you to the local community for their support. According to the Atlanta Journal- Constitution, visitors can pick up the food at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW from noon until 7:30 p.m. Cole will also provide masks and will enforce social distancing guidelines.

It all started after Cole announced she was teaming up with local business owners to provide the family of Rayshard Brooks with a car, life insurance and his children with a full-ride to Clark Atlanta University. Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Atlanta officers on June 12, further propelling the movement to take down systems of oppression and violence against Black lies.

Prior to, Cole suspended providing free meals to officers after collaborating with local eateries to feed first responders, officers and other essential workers.

In response to the Brooks announcement, bothered Blue Lives Matter advocates began flooding the review pages, leaving false narratives and calling for the restaurant to be shut down.

The local community rallied around Cole, who told the AJC that more than 18,000 positive reviews in a 72-hour period. In addition the above mentioned celebrities reached out to Cole asking how they could contribute with support. She instead said she wanted to provide free food as a thank you.

This isn’t the first nor last time Cole has stepped in for her community. She’s provided free meals to nursing homes, helped pay the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students and spearheaded the effort to pay for the funeral services of Nigel Cole, a 15-year-old gay teen who took his life last year after sustaining cruel bullying.