Lyrica Anderson And A1 Bentley To Hash Out Turbulent Marriage On “The Conversation”

Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley will make one final attempt to salvage their marriage in an appearance on Zeus Network’s “The Conversation”.

As we’ve witnessed on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” over the years, the Bentleys’ marriage has been marred by instances of infidelity, betrayal, parental co-dependency, and extreme distrust.

At last season’s reunion taping, the pair appeared to be at an emotional crossroad as they discussed the direction in which their marriage is heading. Both parties broke down in tears leaving the audience and their fellow cast members stunned. While the reunion seemed to end on a high note with both Lyrica and A1 sharing that they’re committed to working things out, it seems that things eventually fell apart. While it’s unclear exactly what went wrong, there’s a good chance that we will find out on “The Conversation”.

Judging by the trailer for the upcoming special, it’s unclear exactly in which direction things will go. The general back and forth displayed in the teaser appears very reminiscent of what we’ve seen on “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”. What will feel even more familiar is the fact that both Lyrica and A1’s moms, Lyrica Garrett and Pam Bentley, both appear on the special. Sadly, things get physical with Pam picking up a rock and Lyrica G throwing an object in Pam’s direction.

Hopefully, these two will be able to work it out. However, as we saw in the aftermath of Ray J and Princess Love’s “Conversation” taping, the pair decided to part ways for good, with Princess filing for divorce a little less than two months after the show aired.

“The Conversation: A1 & Lyrica Anderson” is scheduled to air on Zeus Network on Sunday, July 5th at 8 pm EST. Will you be watching?