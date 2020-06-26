Tributes Pour In For “Pop Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey, Killed In Double Shooting

Rapper Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Frank Jr., was killed in a double shooting that took place on Thursday around 11 p.m. according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 32-year-old was best known for his unanimously Black cultural anthem, “Pop Lock & Drop It,” which provided the soundtrack to many parties and cookouts.

Huey, who was shot once according to police, was rushed to nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. A 21-year-old unidentified man was also shot, arrived at a local precinct with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he and Huey were both victims of the shooting.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Huey and a group of people were gathered at a family member’s house in Kinloch, when shots were fired. Police say at least 10 witnesses were present and are actively encouraging them to come forward as part of the investigation. Authorities have not yet released information regarding a possible motive for the tragic event.

Encino Washington, one of Huey’s mentors told the Post-Dispatch that Huey was working on new business endeavors after riding the success of his 2007 hit single from the album, Notebook Paper. “Pop Lock & Drop It,” made it into the top 10 Billboard list, but his career struggled to find footing after his breakout hit.