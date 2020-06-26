Tributes Pour In For “Pop Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey, Killed In Double Shooting

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty
Rapper Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Frank Jr., was killed in a double shooting that took place on Thursday around 11 p.m. according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The 32-year-old was best known for his unanimously Black cultural anthem, “Pop Lock & Drop It,” which provided the soundtrack to many parties and cookouts.
Huey, who was shot once according to police, was rushed to nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds. A 21-year-old unidentified man was also shot, arrived at a local precinct with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he and Huey were both victims of the shooting.
According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Huey and a group of people were gathered at a family member’s house in Kinloch, when shots were fired. Police say at least 10 witnesses were present and are actively encouraging them to come forward as part of the investigation. Authorities have not yet released information regarding a possible motive for the tragic event.
Encino Washington, one of Huey’s mentors told the Post-Dispatch that Huey was working on new business endeavors after riding the success of his 2007 hit single from the album, Notebook Paper. “Pop Lock & Drop It,” made it into the top 10 Billboard list, but his career struggled to find footing after his breakout hit.
He enjoyed life. Just happy about life,” Washington said. “You’re talking about a young man still had a lot of life to live.”
The rapper, also known as Baby Huey, talked about his difficult upbringing, growing up in Kinloch, just steps away from Ferguson.
“My mama and daddy were on drugs. My brother was in and out of jail. The foster people were chasing me. It was crazy,” he said in a 2007 interview. Though his early years were filled with tumult, he was able to rise above his circumstances, helping to create an important sound in music helmed and formed by other St. Louis area artists including Nelly, the St. Lunatics, Chingy, and J-Kwon.
Huey is survived by his teenage daughter, Lawryn.
Social media users, including Huey’s family and friends are sharing their heartbreak regarding the passing of a young man whose life was taken all too soon. May his family be confronted in this difficult time.