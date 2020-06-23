Jeezy’s Ex Claims He Missed Child Support Payments, Now He’s Accusing Her Of Harassment And Jealousy Over Jeannie Mai

Young Jeezy and his former fiance, Mahlet “Mahi” Gebremedhin, seem to be embroiled in a bitter back and forth over the ex-couple’s child custody agreement.

The two share a six-year-old daughter named Amra, who they conceived during their long-term relationship. They were engaged in 2016, but formally broke off their engagement. Since that time, Jeezy undoubtedly dated other women, but began courting The Real’s Jeannie Mai, and the couple recently announced their engagement in April 2020.

According to Bossip, Mahi recently accused Jeezy of defaulting on his April 2020 child support payments and not fulfilling his promise to purchase a new car. Now the rapper, through his attorneys, claims Mahi is jealous of his relationship with Mai and is using their child support case to retaliate. He accuses Mahi of being upset over the fact that their relationship ended, filing motions of contempt against him as a means of harassment.

Mahi wants the rapper sent to jail for defaulting on payments accumulating to $10,057 with interest. She is accusing Jeezy of failing to enroll in a co-parenting app and providing life insurance for their child. Jezzy refutes, saying that Mahi did not enroll in the app, and that he has indeed secured insurance for his daughter.

Jeezy also claims he’s been subjugated to Mahi’s manic fits, where she reportedly threatened to kill him. Because of this, he fears for her emotional safety and the safety of his daughter.

Jeezy says that he’s given Mahi over $140,000 in the last 10 weeks and has allowed her and Amra to stay in one of his Atlanta properties rent free. He also says he lost a half-a- million dollars through a loan he provided, for her to finance a trucking business that never got off the ground.

In March Jeezy agreed to pay Mahi $7,500 a month, based on his monthly income of $135,000. He also agreed to pay $30,000 in school fees, while providing health and life insurance.

A point of contention between the two was an additional $30,000 that he agreed to provide for Mahi to purchase a new car. But they came into conflict after Mahi allegedly asked for a car that was above the $30,000 budget. He claimed she had previously totaled a Range Rover, worth over $100,000. In the end he conceded to her request and gave her the money.

Jeezy also says Mahi claims she’s the sole care taker of their daughter because she has no available family close by, but Jeezy argues that he shares in parenting duties. He also says there are available family in the area who she refuses help from.

The duo are expected to appear in court next month where they will hopefully come to a conclusion.