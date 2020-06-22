Funny Moments You Have When Dating A Younger Man

If you live in a big city, then you may have noticed this trend in which men don’t grow up. You have 56-year-olds going to work in converse and graphic band T’s, dating 28-year-olds like it’s nothing. I’m in my early thirties, and men in their sixties hit on me all of the time. All of the time. I’m telling you, they don’t think it’s weird. They don’t see what the problem is. All of their friends do it. Something about living in a metropolitan area where people aren’t quite as pressured to marry and have kids by the age of 30 makes a lot of men feel like they are permanently 25. Alright. That’s fine. But what I’m saying is that, if “grown” men aren’t growing up anyways, then why shouldn’t women of a certain age pick from a younger pool of partners? I mean, the maturity levels between that of a 27-year-old and that of a 45-year-old, where I live, are starting to be pretty similar. Why not at least get the perks of the energy, stamina, and hopefulness that a younger man brings? Of course, even if you meet a younger man who is mature enough to be with you, he’ll still have some of those quirks to work out of being, you know, young. I was personally very mature at age 25. But I also forgot to get my teeth cleaned for four years, so. Here are funny moments you’ll have if you date a younger man.

You’ll share a bathroom with the roomie

He’ll have roommates, which means you’ll share the bathroom with them. You’ll be in there, blissfully showering, when one will just wander in, drunk, or half asleep, and just start taking a piss. He’ll assure you it’s fine because, naturally, you were just worried about his comfort level there.