Credit Card And Banking Fine Print To Beware Of

I'm always receiving these seemingly heaven-sent offers from credit card companies and banks. Get $600 free for opening an account here. Get five times the reward points on purchases here. Get a $700 travel credit for opening this credit card. One time, I actually took the bait on one of these. I called the banking institution to try to set up the account. They required me to drive in in person. That already cost me a bit, because I work from home, so time spent is money lost. But I felt it was worth it, because there was $600 free coming my way! Then, only when I was there in person, did they notify me of certain limitations on the deal that would make it so not worth it for me. And those limitations were not listed on the pretty little flier they sent me in the mail. Of course not. They wanted me to come in in person, and feel pressure to sign up anyways, because I'd already taken time out of my day to make the drive. I was so pissed. If I had been a bit younger and still making money mistakes, I may have gone for it. I've learned my lesson. Even if there isn't much information on an offer I get in the mail, I hop on Google, and ask the Internet what they have to say about the offer. I can usually find horror stories from others who already went down that road, and figured out the deal wasn't worth it. Or was. Either way, I just spend 10 minutes online now, rather than 45 minutes in the car/ at the physical bank investigating the deal. Look, if a credit card or banking offer seems too good to be true, it might be. Sometimes, it is the real deal. The company needs more business and is willing to give out some money now, to make more later. But sometimes, if you look closely at the fine print, you can see how they one day plan on making all of that money back—on your dime. Here is credit card and bank offer fine print you must look out for.

An annual membership fee So perhaps you get $100 free, just for signing up for a credit card. But if you look closely, there is a $75 a year maintenance fee on the account. So you kind of just got $25 "free." The rest will go to that maintenance fee. Or, you get a whopping $300 free! But, if there is still a $75 maintenance fee every year, then before you know it, the dollars you spend on that fee will outweigh the cash you got upfront.

A regular increase in the membership fee The membership fee looks pretty good actually. It's very low—like $15—or there isn't one at all. But, look closely. That may only be for the first year or few years. It may say in the fine print that the membership fee increases every year, or increases to $50 at the three-year-mark.

Expiration dates on rewards points You are putting everything on this one credit card because the rewards points program is excellent. You're getting three percent back on everything! You feel like you're just printing money. You want to save those points and use them for a vacation in two years. But, whoops, you didn't see the fine print that shows unused rewards points expire at the end of each year.

Balance transfer fees So one bank is offering your $300 to transfer your money from another banking institution, to a checking account with them. That seems like a sweet deal, until you look closer and see they're charging you a $175 balance transfer fee. You just lost a good chunk of that "free money."

Low balance fines This happened with the deal I was looking into. I had to maintain a balance of $10,000 at any given time in order to not be hit with a fine. Seriously?! That meant I couldn't, at any time, move some of that money out to an investment account, or touch it in an emergency. Um…what's the point in that?

Huge late fees If you are prone to occasionally paying your credit card bill late, watch out for those massive late fees. Three times the points on every purchase aren't really worth it if you're hit with a $45 late fee every time you're just a few days behind on paying that bill.

No-usage fees I once had a card that charged me money for not using the card. Can you believe that? I hadn't touched the card for a year in an attempt to save money, and then was hit with a $75 no-usage fee. Leave it to a credit card company to pull some BS like that, right?

Account limits with this company I opened a credit card with one company, and have been happy with it for many years. Then they released a new credit card with an incredible rewards points system. I tried to sign up and was rejected—turns out this company only lets you hold one card with them. It was in my fine print.

Closed account fines If you're going to open a checking or savings account at a bank, you may want to make sure you want to bank there forever. Some charge you a fine for closing an account. This can be an issue if, say, that fine is larger than or at least equal to the reward money the new bank was giving you to move your funds to them.

Monthly deposit minimums That same "deal" that required me to keep at least $10,000 in a checking account in order to avoid fines offered me "another path." Get this: I could also, if I wanted, just deposit at least $5,000 into the account each month to avoid fines, and then the balance I maintained didn't matter. Wow. What a steal.

Deposit delays My banking institution will hold funds for two weeks that exceed a certain amount. That's been a problem a few times when I was moving large sums of money for transactions that needed to happen ASAP, like when I was recently putting in a down payment on my home.

A scheduled increase in APR This card is offering you zero APR. Sounds like a good deal considering that you aren't making much money right now, need to fund your life, and are starting a job next year that will pay plenty. Pay for life now with money you don't have, and pay it off later, with no fine. Maybe. Unless it turns out that APR jumps from zero to 14% on day 366.

A limit on the zero APR balance Then there are cards that offer zero APR but only to a point. It's zero percent interest on, say, the first $1,000 you spend. But then that APR jumps to a scary number. And $1,000 can go fast on a credit card, so you will likely face those high rates.

A change in late payment grace periods Maybe for the first year, you get a lovely 21-day grace period on late payments. Take almost all the time you want. They won't fine you for it. Oh, but if you look closely at that fine print, you may find that starting at day 366, the grace period drops to three days. Yikes.