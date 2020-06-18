Woman Hit In The Face With A Skateboard By A Harlem Man After She Reportedly Declined His Advances

A disturbing viral video, which depicts a man hitting a woman in the face with a skateboard, has attracted the attention of the NYPD and they are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to come forward, ABC News reports.

The video, which appears to have been filmed in the courtyard of a Harlem housing complex, shows the suspect having a brief exchange with the victim before hitting her with the skateboard, knocking her out cold. His friends can be heard laughing and cheering as the suspect walks toward the camera and says, “My name Skeeter Millz.” We have chosen not to share the video out of respect for the victim.

Those who say they are familiar with the situation have identified the suspect on Twitter and claim that the assault took place after the victim declined her assailant’s advances. Even worse, sources say that he is employed by an agency that puts him in contract with high-risk youth in New York City. Since the video began circulating on social media, an Instagram page believed to belong to the suspect has been removed.

Sadly, this is the second viral video to come out of NYC in recent days that depict violence against women at the hands of men. Another video that has been making its rounds on social media shows a man attacking a woman and putting her into the freezer at a bodega. Even worse, the attacker proceeds to further humiliate his victim by groping her. It’s unclear what happened prior to the attack; however, there is a group of men that can be laughing as the assault takes place.

As Black women continue to work tirelessly at the helm of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s heartbreaking to see that we are still being attacked by our own.