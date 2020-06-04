Iyanna Dior, A Black Trans Woman Brutally Attacked In Minnesota Speaks Out: “I’m Feeling Okay, I’m Feeling Fine”

Iyanna Dior spoke out to her supporters on Wednesday following her brutal assault, activating all of us to really define and recall what Black Lives Matters means. If we are only advocating for Black people who fall into your limited view of what Blackness entails, then you are not here for Black people.

Dior, a Black trans woman from Minnesota, was targeted and physically beaten by about 30 group of cis-gendered Black men in a video captured by witnesses on June 1. The altercation reportedly began over a fender bender where Dior and another man can be seen having an exchange.

Her assault was horrifically watched by what appears to be a group of mainly cis-gendered Black men and women who did nothing to help intervene. After the incident, many wondered if she survived or was attended to medically, due to the severity of the violence.

On Wednesday Dior used Instagram Live to thank her supporters and inform them that her cash app, a mobile payment service which transfers funds between consenting parties, had changed. Many Black trans men and women are unable to make a comfortable living due to systemic oppression, coupled with a pandemic that is still toppling Black communities.

“I appreciate everything that everyone has done for me, literally. Thank you so much for everyone that has done something for me,” she said.

She did take a slight pause to acknowledge her happiness over the fact that rapper Meg Thee Stallion voiced her concern over social media.

“I’m feeling okay, I’m feeling fine. The side of my face looks disgusting,” she said showing visible bruises to her cheek and on top of her forehead.

Dior also shared someone has insidiously reported her main social media page and she was blocked from accessing her social media.

After the assault, Dior first broke her silence on Facebook, signaling that she would eventually expand upon what transpired on June.

“Just Need Some Time To Process Everything That’s Going On,” she wrote. “Thanks To Everyone Reaching Out Making Sure I’m Ok ❤️ Imma Talk Real Soon.”

Wednesday’s live seems to be the manifestation of that promise.

The violence enacted on Dior caused many with amplified voices to speak out on Dior’s behalf, condemning violence and the hatred the led to it. Among them was another Black trans woman, writer, director and activist Janet Mock.

“To be brutally attacked and called out your name while a crowd of your brothers and siblings look on….I’m so sorry sis,” she wrote.

“My heart aches for you. But we got you sis. You’re gonna heal. You rest now. Let us carry what you can’t right now. You deserve rest and peace. We’re showing the f–k up.”

“If Black lives matter than Black trans lives will should matter as well,” she continued.

We hope you continue to heal Dior and we will use our platforms to amplify more Black trans women displaying your full humanity, not just in times of violence or oppression.