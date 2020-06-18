How To Celebrate Father’s Day From A Safe Distance

Father’s Day is around the corner, but if you’re an adult, then that may mean that your father is in the 65-and-up group who is at risk during this COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, getting together for a long day of being near each other wouldn’t be responsible right now. Your dad may not even be sweating it, since baby boomers have a way of not panicking about this pandemic, but as the young one who can carry the virus to him, you have an obligation to keep your dad safe. Of course, you still want to make your dad feel celebrated. These times are very hard on intergenerational relationships. My grandpa who is about to turn 100 hasn’t had a visitor in two months, since his nursing home banned them. And they were right to do so, since someone his age is definitely at risk. But he doesn’t understand why he can’t have visitors. After a certain age, particularly after someone has retired, visits from loved ones are one of the few things people have to look forward to. It’s true of grandparents, but it can also be true of your father. I know not being able to spend time with him in a normal capacity this Sunday can be tough, but there are ways you can still make him feel celebrated and appreciated, from a safe distance.

Have a tailgate (in respective cars)

If you live near enough to your dad, have a tailgate. That’s some serious dad stuff. You can send him some of his favorite sports team’s paraphernalia in advance, bring a laptop, and play the game on it while you both barbecue on the mini grills you’ve brought. He’ll love giving you grilling tips and talking sports, even if you’re a car’s length away.