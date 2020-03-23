Netflix Parties And Other Fun Ways To Connect With Friends During Social Distancing

I’m officially going stir crazy. It’s just me and my boyfriend and our dog quarantining together, and I’ll admit I’ve been getting a bit testy with my guy. I asked him to pull two chicken breasts from the pack, put those in the fridge, and freeze the rest. Instead, he froze everything, and it’s all stuck together now. And I threw a small tantrum worthy of an Academy Award. I guess I overreacted a little bit. But these are trying times. There isn’t much to look forward to…I really wanted to make that chicken today! I bought everything for chicken Alfredo! I think he ignores my instructions on purpose. Oh wow, here I go again.

When everything is going wrong in the world it seems that one little thing can really set me off. Is that the same for you? We are so used to having all of these goals and ambitions and plans. Plans are what keep us going. Having things in the future that we can count on happening is what keeps us happy. Though we’re all learning the true meaning of the phrase, “We make plans and God just laughs” right now. I was—naively and hopefully—shopping both for quarantine supplies and house party supplies last week. It didn’t really click for me that if I was shopping for quarantine supplies there’d be no house party. That was cancelled. I had tickets to a comedy show. Cancelled. Out of town friends were supposed to visit. Cancelled.

We need every way possible to keep morale up right now, and not being able to physically spend time with friends is a major problem. But, we can still interact with friends and rely on the sanity-saving process of making plans to stay hopeful right now. Here are fun ways to connect with friends while social distancing.

Source: NickyLloyd / Getty

Do a video clothing swap

I love doing clothing swaps with friends. I’ll have a friend come over with all the clothes she no longer wants. I’ll prepare mine. And we’ll go through every item, chatting about them, trying them on, talking about when we wore them, and swapping. Just do a virtual swap with a friend right now! Get on FaceTime or Skype, and go through your closets together, but apart. You can set aside the clothes your friend wants for when you can finally see her again.