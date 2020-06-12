“What I Said Is What I Meant” Despite The Barbz And The Lyrical Shots, LisaRaye Is Standing By Her Comments On Nicki Minaj

About a month ago, Claudia Jordan and LisaRaye McCoy made some comments about Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim during a segment of their Fox Soul show, “Out Loud With Claudia Jordan.”

LisaRaye said, ““We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”

As you know, Minaj, and her legion of fans, the Barbz, don’t take kindly to anything that resembles criticism of Ms. Minaj so they did their best to attack both LisaRaye and Jordan. Jordan was deeply affected by all of it, especially after the Barbz started coming after her family members. But LisaRaye, who is not all that active on social media, was able to bypass most of the criticism.

That was until Nicki Minaj subbed her in the lyrics of her new song with Tekashi 69, “Trollz.”

In the verse, Minaj says, “Dollar Bill come get her. Even your man know Nickis do it better.”

Dollar Bill was in reference to LisaRaye’s portrayal of Diamond in Player’s Club and “even your man known Nickis do it better,” was a reference to LisaRaye’s ex-husband, Michael Misick, allegedly having an affair with Nicole Murphy.

Well, today, in an interview with The Breakfast Club, LisaRaye shared how she felt about all of this. Hint: she’s still generally unfazed.

“Let me tell you. I didn’t know what the hell they [The Barbz] were, first of all. And I didn’t know that they were coming after me. Vivica Fox is the one that texted me and she says, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! Are you okay?’ I said, ‘From what?’ She said, ‘All the comments.’ I said, ‘Comments from who? Where?’ She said, ‘The Barbz, Nicki Minaj’s fans.’ I said, ‘I don’t know them and they don’t know me.’ So I go on there and I find it. And about 25 comments in, I’m like, ‘I don’t give a damn about this.’ Because I don’t. I’m way above anybody who want to come after somebody they don’t know, want to misappropriate what I said and take it out of [context]. I don’t have time to fight them because we are fighting a real fight right now. But I didn’t want to denounce them or exclude them and act like they didn’t exist. I did come back and say what I said is what I said. And what I said is what I meant. Which was–I’m not saying that you’re supposed to kiss ass. I’m not saying that because I don’t believe in that. But what I’m saying is, pay homage to the people that are there before you. When I said bow down, I’m not talking about [worship-like]. What I’m saying is, music shouldn’t be about beef. It’s not mafia. It’s not gangster. It’s entertainment. It’s music so let’s keep it light where we’re not tearing each other down. That was the point I was making. And if they want to take it out of [context], it’s like…ok…”

You can watch this portion of LisaRaye’s interview in the video below.

And the full interview, here.