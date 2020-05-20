Barbz Threaten Claudia Jordan’s Family After She Said Lil Kim Came Before Nicki Minaj

After every Verzuz Battle, once the audience has determined who “won,” the conversation immediately shifts to who should be next. Most of these conversations are spurred by Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz. During his chat with Usher, the two started discussing Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. Usher said that Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim.

Usher has collaborated with Minaj before so I don’t believe his goal was to insult her. But to illuminate the similarities between the two and influence one had on the other. This is something Minaj herself acknowledged at the beginning of her career before the two women started feuding with one another.

But for some reason, when Claudia Jordan and Lisa Raye echoed those same sentiments on Jordan’s talk show, “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” all hell broke loose.

For those of you who missed it, Jordan said, “Fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that. That is not a diss to her but it is a face. Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas…and she made that popular.”

Lisa Raye followed, “We can all stand together Queens and say that all of us are acknowledging the fact that Lil Kim came before Nicki Minaj so Nicki just take a seat. You don’t have to sit down for long. But just take a bow. Just like Beyoncé said, ‘Bow down bitches.”

If you ask me, Lisa Raye had the more flagrant comments.

But for one reason or another, people are coming for Claudia…Perhaps because Lisa Raye doesn’t have an active Twitter presence.

Jordan started the morning with this.

Later, she revealed that the Barbz had started threatening her mother and were harassing her 15-year old niece.

Sad.

And given the history of Nicki and her altercations with other artists, writers and any one who has ever said anything negative about her, it will likely be a cold day in hell before she tells her fan base to chill out.