10 Things That Will Make You Regret Rushing Into Marriage

There are a host of reasons why a person may feel pressured to marry. Sometimes it’s peer pressure or pressure from relatives. In some cases, it’s the race to beat the biological clock. Sometimes, it may just be excitement about a new partner. While there are some unique instances when people are certain they’ve met the one, get married early, and live happily ever after, it’s generally advisable to take your time with a decision as serious and as longterm as marriage since rushing can lead to serious regrets. Here are a few of them:

You and your spouse may not be as compatible as you think

It’s tough to know whether or not you’re truly compatible with someone until you’ve spent at least a few years with them. It’s one thing to have enough in common to sustain a brief courtship, but it’s an entirely different story for a lifetime commitment.