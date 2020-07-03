Beauty Of 5: Keep Your Skincare Routine Clean With John Masters Organics

There has been a noticeable uptick in public interest in skincare since life on lockdown began back in March. In fact, CNN Business reported earlier this month that the cosmetics industry has noticed a decline in makeup sales and a spike in skincare-related purchases. The experts speculate that time at home has caused consumers to become more health-conscious, thus causing them to pay more attention and invest more into their skincare than their makeup collections.

If you’re looking for a natural, organic line of products to add to your skincare routine, consider John Masters Organics. Founded by New York City-based hairstylist John Masters in his quest for clean beauty, the company stands behind the claim that their products “are good for you, good for the earth, and good for grandmothers and babies, too.” Here’s a breakdown of my favorite products in the line.

Helpful for all skin types, the Foaming Face Wash is a mild plant-based cleanser formulated with rose water and linden blossom. It’s the perfect daily cleanser to add to a morning or nighttime routine as it gently removes make-up and other impurities without drying out the skin. Additionally, the carefully selected ingredients help to tone and soothe skin for a fresher and more rejuvenated appearance.