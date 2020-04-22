Shekinah Got Her Makeup Done On Live And Tamar Called Out Her And Her MUA For Not Practicing Social Distancing

Business has slowed down big time for everybody, including many celebrities, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still hopping on camera, doing Zoom interviews and meetings or Instagram Lives with fans. And while many are keeping it simple, embracing less makeup if any, others are becoming their own hairstylists and nail techs and makeup artists in order to feel their best while still maintaining social distancing to stay healthy.

Now, we can’t tell you where Shekinah Anderson was going or what she had planned, but while on Instagram Live with friend Tamar Braxton this week, she skipped doing her own makeup. Instead, she sat and got her makeup done by a cosmetician who she clearly doesn’t live and hasn’t been quarantining with. Not the safest bet right now.

Tamar, who has been vocal about the hit her beauty regimen has taken while she’s adhered to social distancing recommendations and quarantining at home, could not hold her piece. She let both women know, in her colorful but very serious way, that them being in such close proximity was concerning her.

“Oh my God, it is so stressful watching you get your makeup done. I’m stressed out!” she said in the clip, captured by @Omfgreality. “Do you know I’ve been in my house since March 15? No, seriously. I have not been to the store.”

The MUA could be heard in the background mumbling, seemingly a tad bothered by Tamar’s worry. Shekinah told her to talk to Tamar and let her know that she was coronavirus-free.

“Hi, I work at a pharmacy and we had to get tested, and I don’t have the coronavirus,” the woman said.

The awkward moment was made even more awkward when Tamar let her know that just because she may not have it doesn’t mean Shekinah is in the clear.

“It’s not about you. It’s about both of y’all’s safety, right?” Tamar asked. “How do you know Shekinah don’t have it? How do you know she’s not a carrier?”

Shekinah then joked around, fake coughing on the MUA, which Tamar quickly shut down. The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star would eventually throw in the towel and admit, “Okay, Tamar. You right,” and the MUA agreeing.

“No, I’m just saying! How do you know she’s not asymptomatic? How do you know that?” Tamar said. “I’m not trying to start no trouble! I’m not trying to start no trouble and I’m definitely not trying to stop anybody from getting their coin. I understand that. My coin has stopped just like everybody else’s.”

Once again, Tamar and Shekinah are friends, so she is not overstepping any boundaries by speaking up and letting it be known that both women weren’t being the safest. But perhaps people are getting comfortable again in Atlanta, considering Governor Brian Kemp’s orders that non-essential businesses like barber shops, massage parlors and more could open up in Georgia starting Friday.

But many a famous Atlanta resident has made it clear they’re staying in the house. From Cardi B to rapper Killer Mike, who said his popular barbershops, The Swag Shop, will remain closed despite the governor’s plans.

Either way though, it’s good that Tamar kept it honest with Shekinah and gave her and the MUA tough love. We already know that probably didn’t stop her from getting that makeup applied. Nevertheless, it’s still good that the bug was put in their ears, and the ears of those who watched the live, which is to take this social distancing thing seriously, folks.