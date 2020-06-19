10 Inexpensive Quarantine Date Night Ideas

With the doors of nonessential businesses still shuttered in many states, date night traditions in many households have fallen by the wayside. While the country slowly reopens as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten, some couples are desperately in need of some meaningful alone time. For this reason, we thought it would be the perfect time to share ten fun and inexpensive date quarantine night ideas that can take place from the comfort of your home.

Dinner and a movie

So simple that any couple could pull it off, dinner and a movie is a quick and easy way for couples to infuse the excitement into their lives and escape the monotony of quarantine life. To make this night special, it’s best to preplan and not leave things up to chance. A few days prior to the date, determine which movies you’ll be showing and what’s on the menu.