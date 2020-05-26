“I Actually Have A Legitimate Career:” LisaRaye Turned Down Offers To Join The Real Housewives Franchise
If you told me that LisaRaye would be joining the Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, I would set my DVR and be waiting with bated breath. My good sis has plenty of stories to tell and if you caught her 2019 appearance on TV One’s “Uncensored”, you know that she’s beyond entertaining. However, Miss McCoy says that she won’t be joining the Bravo family — despite being approached by producers seven years ago.
“I politely gave them the ‘No thank you,'” she shared during an interview with The YBF Podcast. “I actually have a legitimate career.”
From the sounds of it, it’s nothing personal against the franchise. She’s simply not interested in appearing in a reality show.
“I’m really not a fan of reality TV right now,” she explained. “It’s so much buffoonery and so much negativity that I’m shocked at the sh-t that they show.”
Additionally, the actress adds that she has too much to lose because she might lay hands and end up in some legal trouble.
“I’m just like – that’s how you would treat your friend? I can’t be in a scene like that because then it would turn real for me and then it would be no more scenes because I would tear that mutha up and I’d be sued,” LisaRaye added. “I’m too old for certain sh-t and I refuse to showcase that kind of stuff on TV being a grown, respectable woman.”