“I Actually Have A Legitimate Career:” LisaRaye Turned Down Offers To Join The Real Housewives Franchise

If you told me that LisaRaye would be joining the Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise, I would set my DVR and be waiting with bated breath. My good sis has plenty of stories to tell and if you caught her 2019 appearance on TV One’s “Uncensored”, you know that she’s beyond entertaining. However, Miss McCoy says that she won’t be joining the Bravo family — despite being approached by producers seven years ago.

“I politely gave them the ‘No thank you,'” she shared during an interview with The YBF Podcast. “I actually have a legitimate career.”

From the sounds of it, it’s nothing personal against the franchise. She’s simply not interested in appearing in a reality show.

“I’m really not a fan of reality TV right now,” she explained. “It’s so much buffoonery and so much negativity that I’m shocked at the sh-t that they show.”

Additionally, the actress adds that she has too much to lose because she might lay hands and end up in some legal trouble.

“I’m just like – that’s how you would treat your friend? I can’t be in a scene like that because then it would turn real for me and then it would be no more scenes because I would tear that mutha up and I’d be sued,” LisaRaye added. “I’m too old for certain sh-t and I refuse to showcase that kind of stuff on TV being a grown, respectable woman.”

Of course, choosing not to appear on a reality show is a personal choice and she fully supports her friend Garcelle Beauvais , who currently appears on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Interestingly, LisaRaye also discussed the possibility of an “All of Us” reboot. Despite the fact that she still has a bone to pick with former co-star Duane Martin, whom she partially blames for ruining her marriage to Michael Misick , the actress says she could put her differences aside if the paycheck has enough zeros.

“My mama used to always say ‘never say never’ because that money might be real right for me to take that on, to suppress what I really feel, which by the way I think the world knows how I feel now,” she said. “If that was to even happen, he would have to come to me and say, ‘Sis, I was supposed to do this a long time ago. Let’s have a conversation. Let’s sit down.”

We probably shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen, but if you’re wondering what Miss McCoy has been up to these days, you can catch her on UMC drama “A House Divided” alongside Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Demetria Mckinney and Paula Jai Parker.